Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Mike's Blog Round Up

The Psy of Life: Trump's trade war with China may be what finally overcomes Congress's reluctance to impeach him.

Hackwhackers: Evangelical leaders aren't concerned about Trump's misbehavior, they're worried about losing power.

Progressive Eruptions: Not just the leaders, but Trump's Evangelical supporters en masse have no choice but to embrace hypocrisy.

Green Eagle: Gullible Trump is slowly ensnared by careful Mueller.

