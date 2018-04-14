Well, the dog-wagging has begun in earnest. We all knew the Orange Moron would eventually use war to try to distract from his own problems, and with those problems getting deeper and deeper, well, here we are.

Let's just keep in mind that he is doing this illegally (without Congressional approval), is enabled by a similarly corrupt party in disarray that is ideologically aligned and refuses in Congress to act on its Constitutional responsibilities, has no strategic clue, and telegraphed everything for Putin and Assad ahead of time.

America drops bombs, America keeps losing. Under the Orange Moron, there is no bottom. It will only get worse.

We must take action!

