Alright, that's it for me this week. Thanks for reading and clicking. Let's see if this really is the end stage of the Trump presidency.

But with the ship sinking and the rats scrambling, who knows what will happen?

The Way Forward: America's latest exercise in murderous futility.

Ranger Against War: A multipolar answer to achieving border security.

Informed Comment: A military strike as an act of reality show violence.

Taylor Marsh: A spectacle representing everything Comey abhors.

Go Raptors! Go Blue Jays!

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.)

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).