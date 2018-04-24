Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan of Texas
The Root: Trump's staffing choices only make sense from his point of view.

The Nib: It's a matter of perspective.

No More Mister Nice Blog: A look at an overlooked violent subculture.

Just Add Color: In case you overlooked it: A Black family of superheroes for our time.

Bonus Track: The 200-year old factory that made umbrellas for Mary Poppins and Hagrid.

