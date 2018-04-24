Mike's Blog Round Up
The Root: Trump's staffing choices only make sense from his point of view.
The Nib: It's a matter of perspective.
No More Mister Nice Blog: A look at an overlooked violent subculture.
Just Add Color: In case you overlooked it: A Black family of superheroes for our time.
Bonus Track: The 200-year old factory that made umbrellas for Mary Poppins and Hagrid.
This Round-Up is by Susan of Texas. You can follow me on Twitter. Send tips, requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).
Comments