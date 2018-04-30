Nigerian President On Trump's 'Sh*thole' Remarks: 'The Best Thing For Me Is To Keep Quiet'

During today's joint presser, Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari was put in an awkward position after Trump previously classified African nations as 'shithole countries,' and refused to comment on the entire episode.

What a mess.

In January, the Washington Post reported during a bipartisan discussion with members from Congress on immigration that he became frustrated that not enough white people were being allowed in and said, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"

After Trump supporters Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. Purdue called into question the entire event, both Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott confirmed the "shithole" comments.

Hill reporter asked, "And President Buhari, You're the first leader from sub-Saharan Africa to visit president Trump at the White House. Did you address his reported comments from earlier this year when he reportedly used vulgar language to describe African nations?"

Buhari said, "Well, I'm very careful with what the press says about others and myself. I'm not sure about, you know, the validity or whether the allegation against the president was true or not so the best thing for me is to keep quiet."

And after the Buhari walked the tightrope on those comments, Trump came flying in and never denied using those words and even doubled down on them.

Trump replied, "We didn't discuss it and you do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in, but we didn't discuss it because the president knows me and he knows where I'm coming from. and i appreciate that. We did not discuss it."

What an embarrassment.