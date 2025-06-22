Van Orden: Tulsi Gabbard Is A Rock Star

Rep Drunken Van Orden was being interviewed on Newsmax and was asked about the kerfuffle between The Orange Felon and Tulsi Gabbard. Most notable from his reply was the absence of his usual belligerence and bravado. Also notably missing was any connection to reality:

Tulsi Gabbard is a rock star and the comment that you're referring to Donald Trump said that he didn't like what she said that was during a campaign. I'm not concerned about this at all. He firmly expressed his confidence in Tulsi Gabbard as ODNI and she has my confidence also.

FFS! Trump said it directly to the press and on camera that he didn't care what Gabbard said. It was clear as day. And it was just three days ago, not during some campaign.

There is no way for DVO not to know that, even if he spent that last three days on a barstool and in the bottom of a bottle. He's just phoning it in now. And he's probably calling collect.