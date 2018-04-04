Trey Gowdy: 'I Haven't Been Good In Congress And I Don't Enjoy It'

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who chaired the GOP-lead investigation into Benghazi, said on Wednesday that he hasn't been "good in Congress."

During an appearance on CNN, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) pleaded with Gowdy not to retire from Congress this year.

"Please stay! Please stay!" Scott said.

"I think he is unique," Gowdy said of Scott. "I think he has a unique skillset. Frankly, people like me are a dime a dozen -- middle-aged white lawyers are not unique."

"I've been in public service for 25 years," Gowdy continued. "I really enjoyed the courtroom. I haven't been good I don't think in Congress and I don't enjoy it."

The South Carolina lawmaker wouldn't admit to doing anything "wrong" but suggested that the political system in America is broken by design.

"The notion that the folks work together for the betterment of the country, I think right now at this moment in American politics, we mainly work towards either keeping the majority or becoming the majority," he explained.