Whether Michael Cohen Flips Does Not Matter One Bit

Let us consider for the moment all the hand-wringing that the very serious Villagers are doing as they whisper to each other at the cocktail parties while sipping their Mai Tais and whatnot, and the weird off-track betting that you know Bill ‘Sporting Life’ Bennet (and his ilk) is placing about whether or not Michael Cohen, Comrade Stupid’s stupidest attorney, is going to flip against Prznint Stupid.

It doesn’t matter.

Whatever evidence that exists in all the material impounded by the Cohen office-hotel-apartment search warrant, well, exists. To put it bluntly, if it documents a crime or crimes, Mueller & Co. don’t need to flip Cohen, it’s already in evidence. Why offer him a deal when they have him (and presumably his three clients) dead to rights?

What I do think is funny is the way that everyone is just assuming that of course there was a crime, and it involved Comrade Stupid. Even his former attorney, Jay Goldberg, has said (apparently with the blessing of Comrade Stupid) that there’s a less than 1% chance that Cohen won’t flip, which as far as I can tell means even HE THINKS TRUMP IS A CROOK, and TRUMP AGREES!!1!

Jeebus, these people.

