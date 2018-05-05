Devin Nunes Demands Docs From The Justice Department - But Never Reads Them

Devin Nunes has been demanding the original documents that launched the Mueller probe. He even threatened legal action if his request wasn't complied with.

Nunes demanded to see a fully unredacted version of the document and even went so far as to warn Rod Rosenstein that he could face contempt of Congress (or worse) if he continued to stonewall. Nunes told Fox News "We're not going to just hold in contempt. We will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach."

So, Rosenstein went ahead and gave Nunes and Trey Gowdy access to the document in early April. What did Nunes do? He chose not to read it. Yes, you read that right. After finally gaining access to the very thing he had grandstanded about, he decided "meh, not interested."

Gowdy did review it, though. And CNN reports that at least a dozen other lawmakers have reviewed it as well.

When asked if he had read the document personally, he told CNN: "You know I don't talk about committee business"

HAHHAHAHAHAHHHAHHAHHAHAHA (cough cough) hahahahahahahaha.

Just another day in the reality show presidency.