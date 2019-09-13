COWardly Devin Nunes Demands Republicans Never Talk To Objective Media

During Wednesday evening's broadcast of Hannity on Fox News, Rep. Devin Nunes told fellow Republicans they should only give quotes to those media outlets sympathetic to the GOP.

That's called promoting state sponsored propaganda, Heir Nunes.

Hannity opened up his program by bashing the media mob over their 9/11 coverage. He was particularly outraged about the truthful reporting on the topic of right wing terrorism and then he attacked Rachel Maddow for being sued by the wingnut cranks over at the OANN network.

Hannity was also furious that House Democrats wouldn't interview Michael Horowitz on his IG report and allow it to be turned into a circus, so he turned to Devin for his thoughts.

Devin started off by denouncing the Russian hoax even though Trump's people had over 140 meetings with Russian operatives.

“I’m glad you’re talking about the media continually, because we as Republicans, we need to stop talking to these media people because most of the media out there, they are just assets of the Democratic party," Nunes said.

Nunes continued, "I think Republicans need to just, if there’s fair reporters out there, fine. But the New York Times and the others that continue to spread these fallacies, just like the other bombshell the other day talking about these sources that were supposedly blown, it’s also fake news. This needs to stop and Republicans need to stop giving quotes to these mainstream media outlets.”

Why does Devin Nunes hate the 1st Amendment? Doesn't he belong to that party of Constitution-hugging, flag-waving, patriots?