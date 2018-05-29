The Mahablog: The details on breaking up of families at the border.

Vagabond Scholar: War enthusiasts believe violence works on other people as it would never work on themselves.

The Debate Link: Kneeling during the anthem is a perfect, nuanced form of protest against police violence -- no wonder the enemy is sparing no effort to stamp it out.

Max's Dad: The Irish Republic chose progress and freedom. The Trumplings want to drag the US in the opposite direction.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!