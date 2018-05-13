News Hounds: According to Fox News, the mushrooming Michael Cohen “pay-to-play” scandal is really about Hillary Clinton.

Hinterland Gazette: Common decency gets a Schlapp in the face.

Blue Mass Group: Meanwhile, Trump’s torpedoing of the Iran nuclear is all the more reason to appreciate John Kerry.

Mainly Macro: Europe is right on the Iran deal; economic policy not so much.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Well, I would say over a period of eight years." (Donald Trump, on how long it would take him to eliminate the entire national debt of the United States, April 2, 2016.)

