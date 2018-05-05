Observing the 200th birthday of Karl Marx today, the Fifth of May. Which vaguely connects w/ Yastreblyansky of The Rectification of Names rectifying David Brooks' latest vague attempt.

Mustang Bobby reminds us that even were Trump to disappear from the face of the earth, Mike Pence would still be here to continue making everything awful, but w/ theocracy, not mere Trumpism.

New: Bad Crow Review, a direct descendant of the late BTC NewsóîIf It Says News, It Must Be Trueî. Latest offering: Another fine fix. Full disclosure: I have met the proprietor thereof, Weldon Berger, in person & more than once.

More name-dropping: Alice Bag & I have mutual acquaintances, & I have met her once or twice. She's a featured dissenter at Shadowproof. ALICE BAGíS PUNK ROCK CONNECTS PROTEST HISTORY TO TRUMP ERA.

Bonus Thousand Words' Worth photo from the Big Bad Bald Bastard; B.'s text is not to be missed either.

