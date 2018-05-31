LISTEN: Explosive Audio Of Michael Cohen Threatening Reporter: 'Tread Very F*cking Lightly!'

Late Thursday NPR released shocking audio tapes of Michael Cohen making absolutely vulgar threats toward's then Daily Beast reporter, Tim Mak. The tape was recorded in 2015 when Mak and Cohen were discussing an upcoming article regarding the 1993 Trump biography.

Apparently, Cohen didn't like the contents of the piece and was trying to "fix" the topic, it appears. The book was called "The Lost Tycoon" and discussed a story that Ivana Trump had provided in her sworn deposition alleging that Donald Trump had raped her.

Mak called Hope Hicks for a statement, but it was Cohen who called him back. Mak reports that at first Cohen tried to convince him to not even write the article, claiming that marital rape is not illegal. (Spoiler: Marital rape IS illegal in all 50 states)

On the audio, Cohen says to Mak:

"You're talking about Donald Trump, you're talking about the frontrunner for the GOP, presidential candidate, as well as private individual, who never raped anybody and of course understand that by the very definition you can't rape your spouse. Mark my words for it, I will make sure that you and I meet one day over in the courthouse and I will take you for every penny you still don't have, and I will come after your Daily Beast and everybody else that you possibly know. Do not even think about going where I know you're planning on going. And that's my warning for the day."

Mak, calmly asks:

"Michael, besides the warning, do you have a substantive comment that I can include in the piece that reflects your views on this?"

Cohen responds - and this is where the serious threats come out:

"I have no views because there's no story...tread very f---ing lightly because what I'm going to do to you is going to be f---ing disgusting. Do you understand me? Don't think you can hide behind your pen because it's not going to happen. I'm more than happy to discuss it with your attorney and with your legal counsel because motherf---er you're going to need it."

Well, this certainly won't help Michael Cohen's legal case. How many other recordings are there, is the question?