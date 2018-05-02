Right Wing 'Funny Man' Gavin McInnes Says Women Aren't Funny

Sometimes it's a really tough call whether to give the nutjobs highlighted at Right Wing Watch any more oxygen.

Gavin McInnes believes he is hip and funny and unique because he's a conservative wearing a loud polka-dot necktie and hosting a "show" called "Get Off My Lawn."

And as an expert on women AND comedy (sure) McInnes wants us to know that Michelle Wolf wasn't funny because only 1% of women ARE funny. This is a repeat of an old argument from the late Christopher Hitchens, who argued that truly successful female comediennes fall in the categories of "hefty, dykey, or Jewish" and the rest of the female population isn't funny because (science!) humor doesn't help them attract a mate.



Right Wing Watch:

[McInnes] continued, “She’s been in comedy since maybe, like, 2014 and it’s the same with Leslie, what’s her name, Leslie Fields—is that her name—from [Saturday Night Live], the black chick that everyone—Leslie Jones. She’s been doing comedy for zero time but they just push them to the front of the line while white guys like Cale Hartmann are banished to the Mongolian oil fields because of fake rape accusations.” “Well, what happens when we ignore talent and hard work and we just get the blackest-looking Jewish chick we can find? This is what happens,” McInnes said before going to a clip of Wolf performing at the dinner. CRTV, the company that currently employs McInnes, attempted to quietly erase racist remarks he made about Sen. Cory Booker earlier this year and has been appealing to fringe audiences with its recent hires.

Oh my god, he does this for a JOB? That's hilarious!