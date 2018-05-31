Trump DM's Michael Cohen By Pardoning Dinesh D'Souza
It's hard to set aside utter contempt for alt-right douchebag Dinesh D'Souza when reporting this story. His schtick, telling gullible meatbags that Democrats are the real KKK members and "the Left" are the real Nazis, has made him rich.
He also had a big ol' right-wing conference sexy-time affair and is known in important circles as "Divorce d'Spousa."
And he trafficks in the same BS that Roseanne does, of course:
But this story is NOT about douchebag Dinesh.
It's about Michael Cohen. And sending him a message to "stay strong" and not flip. (I don't know how that works if Cohen is facing state charges in New York but maybe Trump forgot about that.) And on Stephanie Ruhle's program, legal analyst Seth Waxman didn't sugarcoat it:
SETH WAXMAN: Could this be any more transparent? His fixer for ten years is alleged to be involved in passing campaign contributions from others through to his campaign in the context of Stormy Daniels or passing Russian funds through, and then kind of out of nowhere, Mr. Trump pardons D'souza who is accused of doing just that. I can't see this as anything other than trying to send information--Donald Trump to say "I will take care of you in the future, just stand by me."
Add "abuse of power" to the impeachable offenses, folks.
One more point:
