Trump DM's Michael Cohen By Pardoning Dinesh D'Souza

It's hard to set aside utter contempt for alt-right douchebag Dinesh D'Souza when reporting this story. His schtick, telling gullible meatbags that Democrats are the real KKK members and "the Left" are the real Nazis, has made him rich.

He also had a big ol' right-wing conference sexy-time affair and is known in important circles as "Divorce d'Spousa."



And he trafficks in the same BS that Roseanne does, of course:

Never forget that Dinesh D’Souza unapologetically tweeted this right after the murder of Trayvon Martin. pic.twitter.com/Df1cB55aFH — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 31, 2018

The past year, Dinesh D’Souza has:

—Suggested the Charlottesville rally was staged

—Shared a meme calling Obama a “gay Muslim”

—Suggested Michelle Obama is a man

—Started a conspiracy theory about the Vegas shooting

—Defended Adolf Hitler as "NOT anti-gay"https://t.co/YqI4oO2L5r — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 31, 2018

Oh look: the man the president pardoned and who Ted Cruz just praised, fomenting the same vile anti-semitic lie that Roseanne was tweeting. What a coincidence! https://t.co/kASRrtWwtM — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 31, 2018

But this story is NOT about douchebag Dinesh.

It's about Michael Cohen. And sending him a message to "stay strong" and not flip. (I don't know how that works if Cohen is facing state charges in New York but maybe Trump forgot about that.) And on Stephanie Ruhle's program, legal analyst Seth Waxman didn't sugarcoat it:

SETH WAXMAN: Could this be any more transparent? His fixer for ten years is alleged to be involved in passing campaign contributions from others through to his campaign in the context of Stormy Daniels or passing Russian funds through, and then kind of out of nowhere, Mr. Trump pardons D'souza who is accused of doing just that. I can't see this as anything other than trying to send information--Donald Trump to say "I will take care of you in the future, just stand by me."

Add "abuse of power" to the impeachable offenses, folks.

In pardoning the well-documented criminality of folks like Dinesh D'Souza and Joe Arpaio, President Trump is sending a clear message: Personal loyalty to his administration will secure legal immunity.



It can't be overstated how subversive this is to a functioning democracy. https://t.co/oqxuei9pIa

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Serene Jones (@SereneJones) May 31, 2018

Fundraisers for senators at the homes of CEOs.

PACs, Super PACs and dark money organizations in both parties. A Citizens United cesspool created by the Supreme Court. And now pardons for people who violate the few campaign finance laws we have left. Awful.https://t.co/BuVqTznWjj — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) May 31, 2018

5/31, so far:



➡️Trump lied that Comey firing had nothing to do with Russia.



➡️Ross confirmed that the U.S. *IS* imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico.



➡️Trump pardons convicted felon and overall piece of steaming hot garbage, Dinesh D'Souza.



It's 7am.#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/0YVMxRhi3F — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 🌊 BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 31, 2018

One more point: