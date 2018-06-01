Ana Navarro: Trump With Pardons Is Like Kid Who Discovers He Has Superpowers

Ana Navarro was on The View for a discussion of Trump's latest pardoning spree:

“This is like when a kid in the movie finds out he has a superpower,” she said. “And he wants to use it on everyone. I think that is part of what you’re seeing. 'Oh, look, I can make lightning come out of my fingers.”

Navarro thinks he is "sending a signal" to his allies amid the Russia investigation.

“A lot of his people, if they start singing, and they start snitching, and they start talking, he might end up in big trouble. He is making his base happy with some of these pardons… he is sending a message to his people.”

Yep. And the message is, "Don't you worry about a thing, laws only apply when I want them to."