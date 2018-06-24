'Don't RESIST': Trump Demands Democrats Bend To His Will On Immigration

Donald Trump suggested on Sunday that both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama were to blame for an immigration controversy that has been created by the current administration.

In a tweet written on Sunday, Trump warned Democrats not to "resist" his efforts to change immigration laws in the U.S.

"Democrats, fix the laws. Don’t RESIST," Trump wrote, adding a jab at previous administrations.

"We are doing a far better job than Bush and Obama, but we need strength and security at the Border! Cannot accept all of the people trying to break into our Country," he wrote. "Strong Borders, No Crime!"