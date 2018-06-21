Fox News Has A Sadz Over Trump Rally Not Being Shown On Other Channels

Fuhrer Trump had a Make America Nazi Again rally in Duluth, MN and Fox News was having a conniption because real news channels were reporting on real news, ie children in cages. So what does State Run Media do? Write a super whiny chyron that says:

"Trump Rally Live and Only on Fox News: Other networks ignore presidential rally"

Holy hell, batman. Someone is really sad.

And for those that missed the rally, no worries. Just replay that last 58 rallies. It is basically the same 20 taglines with a few "lock her up" and "build the wall" chants thrown in for good measure. It's like groundhog day for White Nationalists and Nazis.