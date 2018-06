Booman Tribune - Trump and the Presidential Records Act;

David E - hommage à Robert de Niro;

First Draft - so what if he is impeached?

Mike the Mad Biologist - Trump and the "art" of the deal;

The Carpenteriat - thank Trump for one thing ...

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and saw a unicorn Down on the Street (DOTS) car near his building - a rare VW pickup with BMW wheels. Built with pride in PA!