By blogenfreude
Blue in the Bluegrass - no more Mr. Nice Liberal;

BPI Campus - Sessions (losing badly): "Alex, I'll take Bible verses for 400!"

Feministe - terrorizing kids as a deterrent;

Grasping Reality - the damnation of the Republican intellectual;

The Smirking Chimp - Michael Cohen, such a shonda!

