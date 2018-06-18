Mike's Blog Round Up
Blue in the Bluegrass - no more Mr. Nice Liberal;
BPI Campus - Sessions (losing badly): "Alex, I'll take Bible verses for 400!"
Feministe - terrorizing kids as a deterrent;
Grasping Reality - the damnation of the Republican intellectual;
The Smirking Chimp - Michael Cohen, such a shonda!
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and thinks these porta-potties have kind of a Tardis thing going on.
Please send tips and link suggestions to MBRU@crooksandliars.com - we check it, we really do!
Comments