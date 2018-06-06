Over at my place we noticed that Comrade Prznint Stupid has cancelled his meet-and-greet with the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, who oddly never took a knee en masse during their championship season. Yes, today we take a grim look at the real cause of the kneeling.

Lady, That's My Skull rounds up evidence of police brutality.

Addicting Info tells us the tale of the SWAT Team Busting Down the Door of Parkland Survivor David Hogg's Home.

First Draft wants you to quit telling everyone else what to do. DO IT YOURSELF!

Bonus Track: Fritinancy gives us the word of the week: Feckless. You know, as in Ivanka.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).