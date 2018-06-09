Shower Cap: Scott Pruitt is a maestro of corruption, and more nastiness from Trumpworld.

The Debate Link: Some observations on the Masterpiece Cakeshop ruling (Gorsuch is going to be bad).

Rational Nation: A true patriot abhors Trump's disdain for Constitutional rights. However, one prominent foreign leader took inspiration from American conservative policies of the past.

Booman Tribune: House Republicans are in total disarray about DACA.

Bonus link: Being flagrantly racist in public can be dangerous in the internet age (I just hope they identified this person correctly).

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!