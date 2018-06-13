Mueller Is Coming For Paul Manafort With 75 Subpoenas
Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday filed a request in federal District Court for 75 sets of blank subpoanas in the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Mueller filed his request in a Virginia federal court for 75 sets of subpoenas to be available on July 25, 2018 -- the first day of Manafort's trial in Virginia.
There is a hearing this Friday on the additional charges of witness tampering alleged by the Mueller team. If that hearing should go against Manafort, he will be arrested and taken to jail immediately.
Also, let's have no more talk of the Mueller investigation being a witch hunt. If that's what Trump wants to call the people who worked for or were associated with him, fine. But so far that witch hunt has been wildly successful.
