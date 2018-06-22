Rep. Steve King: Somali Muslims Shouldn't Work In Meat Packing Plant If They Won't Eat Pork!

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) told Breitbart News that he's against Somali Muslim's working in his neighborhood meat packing plants because they refuse to eat pork.

I kid you not.

The often racist Iowa Congressman came up with a new reason to hate on Muslims while discussing the two immigration bills being discussed in Congress that Republicans can't even come together on. He's angry at the bills because they aren't stringent enough when it comes to amnesty.

"It has 40K workers coming into the food processing where we've never allowed that before."

And why is he nervous about that position, you ask?

"I've got them in my neighborhood, we're surrounded by meat and meat packing plants and they intentionally build these plants" to use Somalis.

And he asked if Somali Muslims would cut pork.

In the interview he called Rep. Keith Ellison, "the lead Muslim in Congress” and asked him about the pork deal.

“King said Ellison told him that Muslims would require “a special dispensation” from an imam in order to be able to handle pork in one of his district’s meat-packing plants. The rationale is that if infidels are eating this pork, [the Muslims] are not eating it,” King said. “So as long as they’re preparing this pork for infidels, it helps send them to hell and it must make Allah happy.” “I don’t want people doing my pork that won’t eat it, let alone hope I go to hell for eating pork chops,” he concluded.

This is outrageous in so many ways.

The man is an ingrate.

I draw the line here and, if need be, will fight for freedom of choice—in our diets. Iowa’s 4th Congressional District is the #1 Pork district in America. No takin’ bacon off our tables—ever! Sweden has capitulated to halal :-( https://t.co/JcR2nM0VKP — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 11, 2018