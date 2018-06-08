Ruhle To Trump: Were You 'Prepping' For North Korea Filming Soft Core Porn?

Today's "Don't Sugarcoat It" Award goes to Stephanie Ruhle, as she reacts to Donald Trump's impromptu Q&A as he leaves for the G7.

Trump said he's thinking of pardoning dead-and-already-exonerated Muhammed Ali, and that he has been preparing "his whole life" for the North Korean summit.

See John Amato's post for the details.

STEPHANIE RUHLE: Give me a break on Muhammed Ali. At least, do your homework, Mr. President. [And regarding his 'life-long' preparation] I’d love to know Mr. President, when was that? When you appeared in a Playboy softcore porn movie? Was it when you body-slammed Vince McMahon, the head of the World Wrestling Federation? Or, was it when you were leaking information, when you were disguising yourself as your own PR guy, talking to tabloids about what a great lover you were.

Oh, she has had it. And we officially love her.