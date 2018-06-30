Vancouver Restaurant Manager Fired After Refusing To Serve Trump Supporter

By and large, Canadians are a fairly tolerant lot. But wear one of those symbols of hate, the MAGA hat, and you're just asking for trouble up north. In this case, a Vancouver restaurant manager asked the American patron to kindly remove the offensive article of clothing. The would-be customer refused, and left in a huff. Soon after, the restaurant manager was terminated, his services no longer required.

The erstwhile restaurant manager was philosophical about his dismissal, calling the hat in question a symbol of "racism, bigotry, Islamaphobia, misogyny, white supremacy and homophobia."

In a nice bit of irony, Sequoia Co, let him go for violating its "philosophy of tolerance."

So it goes.

Source: Seattle Post-Intelligencer



The manager of a popular Vancouver, B.C., restaurant has been fired for refusing service to a supporter of President Trump. The customer arrived at the Teahouse in Stanley Park wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, and was asked by manager Darin Hodge to remove the hat. Soon after that, the manager, on the job for 18 months, was let go by the Sequoia Co. which manages the restaurant, for violating its "philosophy of tolerance." "Sequoia does not support intolerance of any kind, and it is because of these principles that we cannot discriminate against someone based on their support for the current administration in the United States, or any other bonified political party," Sequoia said in a statement.

Hodge was unapologetic.