WOW: Conservative Denver Radio Host Fired DURING His Show After Criticizing Trump

Dissent and truth-telling about Dear Leader will not be allowed and anyone who chooses to exert their First Amendment rights, if they go against Donald Trump, will suffer consequences.

Yahoo is reporting that conservative talk show host, Craig Silverman, was fired on Saturday - MID SHOW - because he was expressing views that did not show complete fealty to Donald Trump. Silverman, a former district attorney and conservative talk show host from Denver radio station 710 KNUS decided to stop walking the "Trump is perfect! MAGA! Go Trump KAG!" line and actually share some truth with his listeners.

That did not go over well.

So what awful thing did he do? He replayed a 2015 interview that he had with convicted felon Roger Stone. In the interview, Silverman told Stone that he was worried about Trump's connection to Roy Cohn and talked about Joseph McCarthy's un-American activities in the 1950s in regards to the House Committee's investigations.

While this was going on, Silverman was literally taken off the air and his show's webpage was removed from the radio stations website. Not joking. Absolutely insane silencing, but in an era of social media, you cannot actually silence anyone...and Silverman took to twitter shortly after his ousting.

Here is my 12.31.15 interview w #RogerStone - recorded as I filled in for Dan Caplis & then re-played when I filled in for Boyles on @710KNUS . My favorite part, when we talked about Roy Cohn and him introducing Cohn to Trump during Reagan run in 1980. https://t.co/Uml7NIKUjg — Craig Silverman (@craigscolorado) November 15, 2019

Thanks Dylan. I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them. I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. Their bravery inspires me. https://t.co/o9Z4cb7pfe — Craig Silverman (@craigscolorado) November 16, 2019

Although Silverman will surely remain a conservative, he does seem to differentiate between those views and the Trump cult and was trying his best to share how much he views Donald Trump as a destructive and dishonest person. In a statement following his dismissal he said the following:



"I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them. I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. Their bravery inspires me."

A quote from Orwell's 1984 comes to mind, as we hear of more and more instances of anti Trump conservative voices being shut down:

“Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”

Silverman will join Brian Stelter's Reliable Sources on CNN this Sunday to talk about his firing.