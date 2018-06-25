Yes, Trump Really Did Attack The Rule Of Law

By Tengrain
I was asked yesterday what I thought about Hair Fuhrer attacking Due Process:

…and the answer is not much. I think this is another of his diversionary tactics to keep his base up to their necks in white sheets. The hoods they already have.

Besides being written into the US Constitution (our User Guide), there are also centuries of case law that supports Due Process. Whether or not The New Confederacy and the Fourth Reich likes it or not, if you are standing on US Soil (including in embassies), then you have access to the same processes and protections under the law as citizens. I think even the nut jobs with whom they are trying to pack the courts will object to that.

“…We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came.”

Des Moines?

Seriously, the “these people” is as racist a dog whistle as any, and considering that many of our friends and neighbors are Mexican Americans, what Hair Fuhrer is saying is that they are racially profiling. Sooner or later (and maybe they already have) ICE is going to push out an American Citizen, and then all hell will break loose.

