Adam Bloom (AKA #PoolPatrolPete) Loses His Job

Let me start by saying there is no way on God's Green Earth I will top the phrase "Sentient Marshmallow." Michael Harriot, of The Root inherits the earth for that one, used to describe one Adam Bloom... most recent white man caught on camera being racist and stuck in 1954. The newest addition to the never-ending list of things not to do while melanin-endowed is #swimmingwhileblack.

This man called the cops on a Black neighbor while she was using a community pool pic.twitter.com/oZerclloNG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 5, 2018

The only possible metaphor I would add to Harriot's description would involve a cooked spaghetti noodle of some kind.

Members of Twitter and Facebook, making themselves useful, discovered this dangerous derp's identity, found out where he worked, and put him on blast with his employer, Sonoco. To the company's credit, he was fired, and they released this extremely commendable statement:

We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one our employees outside of the workplace, and we have released this statement. pic.twitter.com/vl8Vk4ykoc — Sonoco (@Sonoco_Products) July 6, 2018

Read that again.

"Our core values at Sonoco are based on dignity and respect for all, and we do not condone discrimination of any kind, inside or outside of the workplace....We are proud of the culture of diversity, inclusion and unity we have fostered over our 119 years, and we take seriously any incidents that do not reflect our values."

Before anyone decides to feel sorry for Adam for losing his job, remember it is because he, in front of his racist-to-be-children, called the police - THE POLICE - because a woman and her baby attended the pool to which she rightfully belonged, held the proper passkey to enter, because they were Black. There is no other explanation for why he called the police. Let us not forget, or pretend not to know how police encounters often end for Black people, either. Adam had a very specific idea of the potential outcomes he was hoping to achieve - and racial segregation was the GENTLEST of them. Remember that.

Would YOU want someone like that working for you? Would YOU want someone with such poor judgement in your ranks? Would YOU be willing to subject your employees who were Black to his mealy-mouthed, weaselly, downright threatening presence? Sonoco does not, and good for them.

Racists like this should lose their jobs. Full stop.

That reminds me. Don't forget to vote in November.