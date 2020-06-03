Jimmy Kimmel Does A Great Job Explaining White Privilege

Jimmy Kimmel has a way of explaining things for people who think of themselves as "not political." His explanation of the health care debate in 2017 (right after his son was born with critical health issues) helped define public opinion when Republicans wanted to take away Obamacare.

Tuesday night he put the term "white privilege" into small words for the people in the back. He started by admitting his own misunderstanding of the term and how he learned to correct it.

JIMMY KIMMEL: To me, white privilege - was what Donald Trump had - a wealthy father - and a silver spoon in his mouth. It wasn't what I grew up with. So, I rejected it - because I didn't understand what white privilege - meant. But I think I do now. I think I at least understand some of it - and here's what I think it is. People who are white - we don't have to deal with negative assumptions being made about us - based on the color of our skin. It rarely happens. If ever. Whereas black people experience that - every day. Every day.

Kimmel then told the story of a black person who owns a store, calling the police on white looters, and the arriving police immediately handcuffing HIM instead of the looters.