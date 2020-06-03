Jimmy Kimmel Does A Great Job Explaining White Privilege

Jimmy Kimmel has a way of explaining things for people who think of themselves as "not political." His explanation of the health care debate in 2017 (right after his son was born with critical health issues) helped define public opinion when Republicans wanted to take away Obamacare.
Tuesday night he put the term "white privilege" into small words for the people in the back. He started by admitting his own misunderstanding of the term and how he learned to correct it.
Kimmel then told the story of a black person who owns a store, calling the police on white looters, and the arriving police immediately handcuffing HIM instead of the looters.
Even if the cop looks in the car and goes, 'Okay, everything's fine, have a nice day.' How do you swallow that and move on with your day? I don't know about you, but that would make me furious.
So if you're wondering why people are angry, and why they can't just march nicely in the street, holding up their signs in a single file line, maybe that's why. I read something last night that I think makes a lot of sense. It's this: 'White privilege doesn't mean your life hasn't been hard. It just means the color of your skin isn't one of the things that makes it harder.' Wherever you stand, I don't see how you can argue with that.