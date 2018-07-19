WATCH: House Dems Chant 'USA!' As Republicans Strip Funding From Election Security

This is a short post, because there literally are no words.

The GOP House voted this morning, 217-199, to zero out election security funding. Minority Whip Steny Hoyer couldn't believe it: "Surely we can rise above pandering to party and Putin to act on behalf of our freedom and our security."

And House Democrats broke into chant of “USA! USA!”

November can't come soon enough. This is an existential crisis and our democracy is literally at stake.

This isn't just Trump or Trumpism and we can't count on "true conservatives" or Never Trumpers to do the right thing. The Republican Party is corrupt to its core. They'd rather be traitors and open the door to Russia's help than lose their grip on power.

Vote.