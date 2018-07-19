Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Mike's Blog Round Up

Let's take a break from the constant gush of treason from Prznint Stupid and look at his enablers. Yes, today we grab the bull by the tail and face the media. So to speak.

The Rectification of Names reads David Eff'ing Brooks so you don't have to. We all owe him for taking one for the team this week!

Driftglass reminds us that Matthew Dowd is a fundamentally ridiculous person. And a bigot.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants goes long on all the answers.

Bonus Track: Fair and Unbalanced tells us a joke.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV