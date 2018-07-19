Let's take a break from the constant gush of treason from Prznint Stupid and look at his enablers. Yes, today we grab the bull by the tail and face the media. So to speak.

The Rectification of Names reads David Eff'ing Brooks so you don't have to. We all owe him for taking one for the team this week!

Driftglass reminds us that Matthew Dowd is a fundamentally ridiculous person. And a bigot.

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants goes long on all the answers.

Bonus Track: Fair and Unbalanced tells us a joke.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).