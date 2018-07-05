Towleroad: What an amazing story about these proud dads.

Brad Delong: What America has already lost under Trump.

Blue Mass Group: What Democrats must do from now through Election Day.

Mahablog: Who gets to be angry?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We all hate the same things." (McCain for President supporter, October 2008)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.