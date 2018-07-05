Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Towleroad: What an amazing story about these proud dads.

Brad Delong: What America has already lost under Trump.

Blue Mass Group: What Democrats must do from now through Election Day.

Mahablog: Who gets to be angry?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"We all hate the same things." (McCain for President supporter, October 2008)

