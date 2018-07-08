Feministing: Is your member of Congress raising money from the family separation industrial complex?

News Hounds: Is Fox News right that Donald Trump is tough on Russia?

ReWire News: Is the Religion News Service experiencing a “spectacular implosion?”

SCOTUSBlog: Is Raymond Kethledge Donald Trump’s man to replace Anthony Kennedy?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Make no mistake: As a former law clerk…I don’t believe there would be a real substantive distinction, a real noticeable difference between the voting pattern of a justice who would be appointed by a President Hillary Clinton…and Merrick Garland." (Utah Senator and Trump SCOTUS candidate Mike Lee, on blocking Merrick Garland or any other Democratic nominee, October 12, 2016.)

