Priority One: Protect Amb. Michael McFaul From Trump-Putin Plot

Vlad is Sad. Vlad is Mad. Vlad does not like the fact that under his puppet's watch, 12 of his people were indicted by Badass Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He wants almost the same number of Americans brought to him - Americans who have hurt his feelings. IT'S ONLY FAIR DON'T YOU REALIZE THAT??? Because there is a completely valid moral equivalence between Mueller's indictment of Russian officers who attacked our free election process, and Americans speaking critically about the Russian dictator who kills journalists and invades neighboring countries and props up other murderous dictatorships around the world. Right?

Of course, that's not how he EXPLAINS it, Putin just makes up stories about them having done illegal things while on Russian soil. But Putin lies and makes up stories with the same ease and frequency as our dear Putin-Poodle-In-Chief.

One of the people who Vlad would like delivered unto him for "questioning" is former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul. At a truly astonishing press briefing, Sarah Sanders was asked whether Donnie-boy was considering this ludicrous demand, and she was all, "Yup - we'll let ya know when he decides." (See video above for the clip and discussion from The Last Word)

Cue National Freakout. Outcries from every facet of American society rolled in insisting McFaul be protected from such a thing, and warnings to trump rang out loud and clear. Do this thing, and you will pay a massive price. There was even a planned tweetstorm for 9 p.m. EST to get the hashtag #ProtectMcFaul trending. Below is a sampling of some of them.

Every time something like this happens, though, you have to wonder, "THIS is the breaking point? All the SHIT that has happened up until this point wasn't enough?" And unfortunately, it's likely this won't really be the breaking point, either. It will cycle out of our consciousness after a day or so until the next low bar has been reached. Outrage fatigue is real. But for now:

Kyle Griffin:

Sarah Sanders says that "there was conversation" between Putin and Trump about Russian authorities questioning Bill Browder and Michael McFaul; Sanders said there wasn't a commitment made, but that Trump would "work with his team." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/eXnUApGuZX

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 18, 2018

From Rep. Eric Swalwell:

Take this to the bank, @realDonaldTrump: you turn over former U.S. Ambassador @McFaul to Putin, you can count on me and millions others to swiftly make you an ex-president. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 18, 2018

Vote Vets:

Trump turning over President Obama’s ambassador to the Russians, for interrogation, when he’s done nothing wrong but criticize Putin, is un-American, says @will_c_fischer. If you’re a veteran who agrees, be heard by commenting below! #ProtectMcFaul pic.twitter.com/cGtw8voeu6 — VoteVets (@votevets) July 19, 2018

Rep. Ted Lieu retweeting Vote Vets:

A @POTUS who put American interests over Russian interests would have immediately rejected Putin's request to interrogate @McFaul. American diplomats are not pawns who can be sacrificed to a foreign power. #ProtectMcFaul https://t.co/8hb3Jwp10s — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 19, 2018

Sherrilyn Ifill:

This is a full-on crisis. Cannot happen. https://t.co/hBJNikW67U — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) July 18, 2018

Moms Rising:

Putin's outlandish request to interrogate Ambassador @McFaul is unprecedented, a breach of diplomatic immunity, and shouldn't be considered. https://t.co/hbX0PZlDwz #ProtectMcFaul — MomsRising (@MomsRising) July 19, 2018

Rep. Adam Schiff:

No "consultation" is needed to make clear that U.S. will never cooperate in Putin's crusade against Bill Browder or former U.S. officials, like Ambassador McFaul.@McFaul served his country honorably. His freedom is not up for negotiation or to be offered up as a gift to Putin. https://t.co/B7mqBdpx8x — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 18, 2018

Ambassador Susan Rice: