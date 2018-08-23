WATCH: BBC Asks John Bolton If Trump Is A 'Security Threat'

After Trump was named as an unindicted co-conspirator to campaign finance law violations by his former attorney, a BBC reporter asked John Bolton a very uncomfortable question.

I couldn't tell if it was the next question or the last question of his presser, but a reporter from the BBC asked this.

Reporter,"Mr. Bolton from the BBC it's not been a very easy week for your president I'm just wondering as national security advisor whether you were told given the events of this week, admissions of payoffs, you mentioned election meddling whether you are ever concerned that your own president is a security risk?"

Bolton replied, “Of course not, I mean that’s a silly question. And I just spoke to him literally a few minutes ago, and we, we, we have performed here in exactly the way I think the two leaders would have expected us to, and you know, honestly, have a little faith in the American people who elected him president.”

As much as Trump has embarrassed himself on the world stage in dealing with our allies and acting as Putin's fluffer in Helsinki, but being fingered by your personal lawyer and fixer for illegal payoffs is also having worldwide ramifications.