Mike's Blog Round Up
BradBlog - voters in Maricopa County AZ were totally f%#ked over;
David E's Fablog - monkey business!
Slacktivist - postcards from the Class and Culture Wars ...
The Carpentariat - you'd think Bobby Jindal would notice the racism;
The Smirking Chimp - what Trump means by Deep State.
