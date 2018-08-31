Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
BradBlog - voters in Maricopa County AZ were totally f%#ked over;

David E's Fablog - monkey business!

Slacktivist - postcards from the Class and Culture Wars ...

The Carpentariat - you'd think Bobby Jindal would notice the racism;

The Smirking Chimp - what Trump means by Deep State.

