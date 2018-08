Blue in the Bluegrass - GOP Delenda Est ...

Crooked Timber - economics, Trumpism, and migration;

The Carpenteriat - Trump ... a day in the life;

The Commentariat - mob connections and SPAAACE FOOORCE!

The Smirking Chimp - 5 of Trump's worst foreign policy blunders.

Steve in Manhattan blogs (rarely) at stinque.com and asks: which of the 10 million Mustangs would you want in your driveway?

Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.