Pope Accused Of Coverup By Arch Conservative Bishop

Some shocking allegations were released yesterday about Pope Francis. (They'd be even more shocking if I believed them.)

"This morning, Pope Francis back at the Vatican after staying silent over claims he covered up abuse allegations while in Dublin. accusing him of knowing him about the allegations against ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick but choosing to cover it up. Bill, tell us a little bit about the pope's accuser and his reaction," said Chris Jansing.

"Pretty startling allegations here from a man who is a pretty well-known arch conservative critic of Pope Francis and a man who, quite frankly, likes to make it difficult for Pope Francis but these allegations are especially startling. He's comparing Francis and the hierarchy to the Mafia.

"It dates back to the early months of the papacy. This man, this cardinal, is saying in June 2013 he told Francis about a U.S. cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, who he said was a well-known serial predator, he then says Pope Francis did nothing about it. In fact, he more or less elevated the cardinal, for years, until last month, that cardinal resigned.

"Now, Vigano is saying this proves the pope is unworthy and should resign. When asked directly about this, he said he had read the statement and it was a pretty lengthy statement. 11 pages. 7,000 words. but he said, 'I will not say a single word about this, judge for yourselves. But, you know, it's true, Chris, and that is a big if, because the archbishop offered no evidence, no proof. But if true, these are certainly serious allegations.They are certainly the most powerful challenge, if you like, to Francis's papacy since he came here to the Vatican. And they are proof yet again, more evidence of this deep split."

As a longtime observer of the Vatican, I'll add that I give anything from the conservative wing of the Vatican about as much credence as I would to Fox & Friends. Pope Francis isn't perfect, but the history of those who attack him tells us quite a bit. (For instance, Vigano is supported by Philadelphia's Archbishop Charles Chaput, a right-winger who has been marginalized by the pope.)

A lot of the old guard who hate Francis for his message, and they are more than happy to blow up the church if they can get rid of him.