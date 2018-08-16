Retired Navy Admiral Asks Trump To Revoke His Clearance, Too!

By Frances Langum

Retired Naval Admiral William H. McRaven did not mince words with the so-called Commander in Chief.

In a new op-ed in The Washington Post, McRaven, who oversaw the Bin Laden Navy SEAL raid (yeah), told Donald Trump where he could stick his security clearance:

Former CIA director John Brennan, whose security clearance you revoked on Wednesday, is one of the finest public servants I have ever known. Few Americans have done more to protect this country than John. He is a man of unparalleled integrity, whose honesty and character have never been in question, except by those who don’t know him.

Therefore, I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency.

I hope this isn't the only person dedicated to serving our country who stands up to Donald Trump in this way, and I wouldn't be surprised if, in the end, it takes military men and women to make sure there is a peaceful transition of power away from Trump. Who on the sane side of this question thinks that's NOT a possibility?

The Constitution governs this country. The US Military swears an oath to the nation, not an individual president.

Time to stand up.


