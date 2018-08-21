Turley: Cohen Case May Mean Trump Is An 'Unindicted Co-Conspirator'

Law professor Jonathan Turley joined Bret Baier to dish Fox "News" viewers a dose of reality after Michael Cohen's guilty plea.

First, he told Bret Baier that it is possible Trump is an "unindicted co-conspirator" with regard to the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal payments, since Cohen specifically admitted that he committed the crime he pleaded guilty to on the direction of Donald Trump.

"If prosecutors accept what is in this indictment, then the president just became an unindicted co-conspirator," Turley told Bret Baier. "If they believe that's what's in this indictment was true [that] he was directed to make this payment."

Every day it feels like we're replaying the Nixon years all over again, with more and more at stake.

Turley also pointed out that in the end, it could be the Cohen case that brings Trump down, observing that it has more danger than the Manafort case.

Isn't that always the way it goes? Get sloppy with the mistress payoffs, and you might be impeached. Sell out to Russia and the world yawns. It's weird, but probably how it will play out.