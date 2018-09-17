Donny Deutsch Warns GOP Against Attacking Kavanaugh Accuser

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and Donny Deutsch talked about the bind the Republicans are in with the attempted rape allegation against Brett Kavanaugh.

"It seems to me if you were advising a political party with the Republican party's problems, right, I mean, obviously there are no really good options for them right now," Scarborough said. "What would you tell them?"

Deutsch said this is one option they can't walk away from. "This is where the kind of culturally and politically the worlds are colliding. In the #MeToo movement, the subhead of the #MeToo movement is, it's time to men to listen.

"If the Republicans are saying we're not even going to listen, you know, we don't even want to hear it out, that is a suicidal mission. To your joint, Joe, nobody can know the facts although to me, when somebody brings up 25 years later in a couples therapy session, something you kind of have to believe it, and then takes a polygraph test --but that aside I would hate to be any Republican going forward in their creation, not just in this election, that will stand up and say, no, we weren't even willing to listen.

"That would be going against an entire societal wave that is happening in our culture, that is going against an entire gender reboot of who we are and once again, and to John's earlier point, boy, if you look at the midterms, women in every poll are saying that women will be coming out in droves and I think this is the kind of thing that also starts to say not only the House is gone, it will put the Senate in real, real, real, real play. If the Republicans are tone deaf here, it could put them in a death spiral."

What a shame that would be.

Deutsch is certainly reading the mood of the room:

Kavanaugh's confirmation was SUPPOSED to be a central plank for Senate R's bid to keep the majority. But even if Rs get him confirmed, it will be tough to spin that as a victory. These toxic allegations will drive out the Dem base -- not 2 mention women already furious w/Trump

— Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 17, 2018

I personally would never name my abuser unless he ran for office. That’s a line I’ve made for myself, and that line is the balance between “reporting would ruin my life” and “not reporting would ruin other people’s lives.” https://t.co/MPKOLHIRhU — lady, a. (@LadyLovesTaft) September 16, 2018

I’m starting to suspect that a lot of men don’t really think of women as people. https://t.co/oBhSbRCdD2 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 16, 2018