As Florence Weakens To Cat 2, Officials Warn About Rain, Storm Surge

"You hope for the best, is what you do. And you get in survival mode," says George R. Sturm, who says he's choosing to ride out Hurricane Florence at his home near Oak Island, North Carolina https://t.co/Ltex6bmLpH pic.twitter.com/IjchX22YtG

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

We are completely ready for hurricane Florence, as the storm gets even larger and more powerful. Be careful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

The crazy old man in the East Wing is busy defending his record in Puerto Rico hurricane recovery this morning, while millions are in the path of Hurricane Florence this morning.

Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, which sounds relatively benign. It isn't -- all it means is that the winds aren't as bad. Predictions of extreme rain totals and storm surge haven't changed.

Do not focus on the wind speed category of #Hurricane #Florence! Life-threatening storm surge flooding, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are still expected. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/eiD4c8pkRx — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2018

"I'm gonna be just fine, so let 'er blow," said a retired sea captain who plans to ride out Hurricane Florence, despite a mandatory evacuation notice and dire warnings from emergency officials https://t.co/zaRxFZIzKW — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 13, 2018

An open tweet to coastal residents of the Carolinas:



10 years ago today, we took a hit from category 2 #Ike. Like #Florence, it was a large hurricane with peak winds of 110 mph. These before/after photos show what the 15-20' storm surge did to our coast.https://t.co/B0byHwOxsO pic.twitter.com/6yEPs1gI0F — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 13, 2018

Category of the storm is only related to wind, it does not tell you about all of the impacts with a #hurricane like #florence. Our impacts have not changed with storm surge and catastrophic flooding. Do not let your guard down. https://t.co/CAZ6pY0eg1 pic.twitter.com/ioxvlw6Tam

↓ Story continues below ↓ — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 13, 2018

Hurricane Florence drops to Category 2, but remains dangerous storm with massive potential surge https://t.co/vjp4fs9nMC — Daily Kos (@dailykos) September 13, 2018

Florence may dump 10 trillion gallons of rain on North Carolina, meteorologist predicts https://t.co/JHSwxgqmHu — KTLA (@KTLA) September 13, 2018

Many of the people facing mandatory evacuations from the path of Hurricane Florence are agonizing about what to do for their pets. Here are some specific steps to take. https://t.co/EPlyt7W2yy pic.twitter.com/dXgOsCjNG9 — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2018

Wild horses roaming North Carolina's barrier islands will ride out Hurricane Florence, depending on instincts whetted over centuries to survive https://t.co/MXpxrCwEbZ pic.twitter.com/VwbTsJio3Y — CNN International (@cnni) September 13, 2018

Stay connected during Hurricane Florence:



• Charge your phone and any old ones

• Use low-power mode

• Install Zello, FireChat and Glympse for communication

• Download offline Google Maps

• Enable emergency push alerts



More: https://t.co/Ia9bFgzwOB — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2018

This is what it looks and sounds like right now at Frying Pan Tower, 34 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, as Hurricane Florence approaches.



Watch live: https://t.co/dk5oTFnMQ7

Latest updates: https://t.co/2w0X0mvlgH pic.twitter.com/iORY0TxZ5q — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 13, 2018

In Hurricane Florence's path 2m tons of toxic coal ash loom over Lumberton https://t.co/9kncCOCszm — The Guardian (@guardian) September 13, 2018

📡 Now at https://t.co/Xup8cdbMh1: Naeema Muhammad of the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network warns Florence could bring a repeat of Hurricane Floyd in 1999, when hog feces and urine and dead animals contaminated the state's waterways pic.twitter.com/nK2c0dxmDB — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) September 13, 2018

.@RevDrBarber on #HurricaneFlorence:



"...many impoverished elderly and disabled people just have to stay put and pray through storms like Florence...many...shelters lack the medical services that these vulnerable populations require." https://t.co/gMyyrKGFie #CripTheVote — Alice Wong (@SFdirewolf) September 13, 2018

An Atlantic City casino owner says he'll take in people fleeing powerful Hurricane #Florence. "It's the right thing to do," the @TheOceanAC owner says: https://t.co/CJ6YyGOeFk — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 13, 2018

Thousands of homes in the path of Hurricane Florence lack flood insurance https://t.co/lAmAAzddpi — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 13, 2018

We have a text-only version of our website for anyone who needs to stay up-to-date on Hurricane Florence news and keep their battery and data usage to a minimum: https://t.co/LftKVYi8UK — NPR (@NPR) September 13, 2018

Duke starts to shut North Carolina Brunswick nuclear plant ahead of Florence https://t.co/E8WQHzgoOO — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 13, 2018

Rainfall amounts into early next week will exceed over 2 FT in locations near landfall. The threat for flash flooding is very likely as well. #Florence pic.twitter.com/885fIMxJ6O — AMHQ (@AMHQ) September 13, 2018