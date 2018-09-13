As Florence Weakens To Cat 2, Officials Warn About Rain, Storm Surge

By Susie Madrak

The crazy old man in the East Wing is busy defending his record in Puerto Rico hurricane recovery this morning, while millions are in the path of Hurricane Florence this morning.

Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, which sounds relatively benign. It isn't -- all it means is that the winds aren't as bad. Predictions of extreme rain totals and storm surge haven't changed.

