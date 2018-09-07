Fox News Becomes Crowd Warmer For Trump Rally In Montana

Fox News is now actively participating in Trump's re-election and GOP campaign rallies by using their hosts as "crowd warmers" to rev up the rallygoers before the rally begins.

Pete Hegseth, a Fox News Trump surrogate told his Fox and Friends cohorts today that he asked "unscripted questions" to Trump last night trying to make believe he was conducting an interview.

In reality, he was the carnival barker to Trump's carnival, helping to fire up the crowd before Trump began his Montana rally in Billings.

In essence, Hegseth was part of the entire MT rally because his questions, which were also colored with a supporters opinions, were meant to give Trump ample space to attack his opponents and praise himself.

Fox News has no journalistic integrity at all and it diminishes the straight news people they do employ.

One of Hegseth's unscripted was this:

"Folks may have seen Anonymous's column written in the "New York Times." [crowd boos] and I think this audience would say an attack on you is an attack on the people who voted for you."

[cheers and applause erupt]

He continued, "Are you any closer to knowing who did it and what should be done if you find out who did it?"

Trump responded by calling the column treason, which is nonsensical and of course, not true.

Cutting back to Fox and Friends, Hegseth said, "Certainly a crowd undeterred. A lot of support and love for this president."

Editor's note (Frances Langum):

Don't forget that Fox News also covered the Tea Party rallies in 2009 to make voters forget all about George W. Bush being president, a Republican, and the guy Republicans voted for enthusiastically. Reprogramming Republican voters is what they do.