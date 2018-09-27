Fox News Fires Kevin Jackson Over 'Lying Skanks' Tweet About Kavanaugh Accusers

Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson was fired Thursday by Fox for a truly offensive and reprehensible tweet about Judge Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct accusers.

During the Judiciary hearing Jackson tweets like this.

Wow, #ChristineFord looks rode hard and put up wet, as we say in the country. Just peeked into this FARCE.#ConfirmKavanaughNow #TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

And then this.

I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women.



Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing.



TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

I'm only surprised it took Fox News this long to dump a contributor who spread so much misinformation.

Jackson moronically told Fox News back in 2017 that Trump had already released his tax returns which as everybody knows is a damn lie.

"He's already released them. He's already released his taxes."

Jackson should have been fired for that one alone.

Fox News issued a statement: “His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News."