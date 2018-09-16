Howard Kurtz Defends Trump's Puerto Rico Response: Media Wants A President 'To Hug More People'

Fox News' Howard Kurtz took a bizarre turn when he claimed the media are criticizing Trump's myopic and conspiratorial responses to the raised death toll in Puerto Rico because he doesn't hug people enough.

Kurtz' Media Buzz program held a three-person panel debate on Trump's latest douchebaggery response to Hurricane Maria after he blamed Democrats for artificially inflating the number of dead in Puerto Rico and all disparaged Trump's behavior.



The Washington Examiner's Emily Jashinsky at first complained that the media attacks Trump too much but was very forceful when she said, "His reaction is not understandable at all, it kind of disgusts me as an American to look at this."

She continued, "This is not political, these are the deaths of people....and to push a conspiracy theory with no substantiation or basis from the platform of the president of the United States, I think is disgusting."

Kurtz came in to say there's an argument to be made to dispute the George Washington University study though it was accepted by the Puerto Rican government--though he never explains what those arguments are--and part of Trump's problem was he never criticized their results.

Axios' Sara Fischer said Trump's actions make him seem "not empathetic" and someone who "can't 00lead."

When Republican strategist Adrienne Elrod had no idea why Trump was acting this way, Kurtz played surrogate and said, Trump "feels that he's being personally, unfairly blamed for the high death toll."

Kurtz then took exception to a Politico article that said, "Trump struggles to embrace Consoler-in-Chief role," and that's the narrative.

Emily Jashinsky came back in and defended Trump for taking too much criticism as president in the past, but "that still does not justify this reaction."

Kurtz then made a remarkable comment, 0"I get that he is not a polished politician who instinctively wades into crowds and hugs people. He's not Bill Clinton, he's not Barack Obama, he's a businessman..."

Elrod said, "No he's not.."

"Okay, you would say that in more ways than one," Howard said.

The excuse that he's a businessman is done and dusted. Trump ran for the Oval Office for almost two years and has been in the office for almost two years. This is Scaramucci-like talking points.

Are all businessmen this callous, obnoxious, non-empathetic, narcissistic and unable to take a basic criticism?

Kurtz continued, "But, I also think the media just don't like his style so they're saying no-no, this is not the approved way that we think presidents should deal with crises because you gotta hug more people."

Really, Howard? Being a non-hugger is the reason he's being vilified by the media for his latest Puerto Rico escapade?

Trump held a public relations event when he first went down to Puerto Rico to address the hurricane's aftermath and as usual, he had government officials arranged in a roundtable to praise him. This isn't the first time either.

Then he despicably flung paper towels to the suffering people as they gathered around as if they were his peons and he was their gracious king. As Lt. General Honore remarked, That was his Katrina event.

It's a fair game, Howard. Americans and U.S. citizens do not need hugs. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and they are American citizens.

We need actions and rational responses to what's happening, especially when it comes to a natural disaster. Is it too much to ask that a US president act like a human being and not a fourteen-year-old egotistical toddler who can never be questioned?

It's not the media's fault almost 3000 people have died in Puerto Rico, but the federal government has a responsibility to help and not hold a propaganda event, claim a historic success and ignore the aftermath of the situation.