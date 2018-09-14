Florence Slams Into Carolinas, Manafort Pleads Guilty, And Other News

By Susie Madrak

Well, Flo's here, and it's just as bad as experts predicted. I'm always astounded at the people who insist a major storm will be no big deal, and are suddenly shocked to find themselves trapped on their roof:

And of course, the rest of the atrocities must be documented. Did you hear the one about the drunken cop who walks into someone else's apartment, shoots him dead, and the police department announces there was marijuana in the victim's home? Ha, ha!

And because we need it: A cute dog AND a butterfly!

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV