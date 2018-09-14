Florence Slams Into Carolinas, Manafort Pleads Guilty, And Other News

WATCH LIVE: FEMA officials are giving an update on Hurricane Florence, which has made landfall in North Carolina https://t.co/1FzVlnlIbw pic.twitter.com/Gnc7nYdELn

Well, Flo's here, and it's just as bad as experts predicted. I'm always astounded at the people who insist a major storm will be no big deal, and are suddenly shocked to find themselves trapped on their roof:

Stunning view from space as Hurricane #Florence makes landfall along the Carolina coast.



Latest updates: https://t.co/MuLxSg3Qnz pic.twitter.com/NnEviiqbhz — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018

Hurricane Florence is thrashing the Carolina coast with devastating flooding and hurricane-force winds. One of the hardest hit areas so far is New Bern, North Carolina. https://t.co/Zc6AE8rKCP pic.twitter.com/4OL4jGHKNr — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 14, 2018

Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. #FlorenceNC — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

NEW: #Hurricane #Florence has made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 AM EDT (1115 UTC) with estimated maximum winds of 90 mph (150 km/h), and a minimum central pressure estimate of 958 mb (28.29"). https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/vzpe6MjTf9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2018

If Florence’s assault on North Carolina’s coast causes massive damage, the state’s coastal insurance policy could be insufficient to cover the nearly 200k policies — and could leave every insurance policy holder in the state to help foot the bill. https://t.co/WCkGi9I5nG — ProPublica (@ProPublica) September 14, 2018

Hurricane Florence is a Category 1 storm, but it has brought life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-strength winds onto the North Carolina coast. https://t.co/f6ZIxpQiZY pic.twitter.com/MmRKQTlMcV — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 14, 2018

Hurricane Florence could spread killer snakes across the Carolinas😱 🐍 https://t.co/lm6VxfNGgz — New York Post (@nypost) September 14, 2018

White House aides forced to use ‘large colored charts’ to explain Hurricane Florence threat to Trump #POTUSByProxy #InstabilityInChief https://t.co/cXQBAoMnmp — Propane Jane™ (@docrocktex26) September 14, 2018

And of course, the rest of the atrocities must be documented. Did you hear the one about the drunken cop who walks into someone else's apartment, shoots him dead, and the police department announces there was marijuana in the victim's home? Ha, ha!

This is an attack on an innocent man who was killed by a cop for simply existing in his own home. PERIOD.



Botham Jean should still be alive and Black. Lives. Matter. https://t.co/F5MFtHABzX

The Rice Rule: "There are no circumstances in which the responsibility for a police shooting of an unarmed black person cannot be placed on the victim." https://t.co/5yKBZcKzD4 — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) September 13, 2018

BREAKING: Paul Manafort will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy, a count of conspiracy witness tampering and he will forfeit assets. — David P Gelles (@gelles) September 14, 2018

Georgia old fart threatened to kill teenagers riding motorcycles( they were black kids). Cops show up to arrest him, but the law & order man shot both-dead then got his 2nd god given AR 15 amendment and shot at responding officers. No death penalty, not a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/6QQsvQt5oU — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) September 14, 2018

If you put your fortune in a blind trust, but it includes tens of millions of dollars of investments in the same exact companies as your wife, is it really blind? https://t.co/nPPl3ZP00X — Sunlight Foundation (@SunFoundation) September 14, 2018

FBI background checks are less than complete. This is a non answer. Clarence Thomas had a background check before Anita Hill came forward. Seldom is a sexual assault an isolated incident, rather part of a pattern. Sexual assualt runs from inappropriate touching to rape! https://t.co/MtsOwUjI2o — John Dean (@JohnWDean) September 14, 2018

The State Department spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanized curtains for Nikki Haley's official residence, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts.



The full-floor penthouse is listed at $58,000 a month.https://t.co/lMbbRhrjUM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 14, 2018

Manafort is charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. The prosecutors dropped five other charges encompassing money laundering and violations of a lobbying disclosure law.



Uh...is it me, or does this look & smell like cooperation? — WitnessNow (@Peaceful_411) September 14, 2018

Here is just one of the reasons why I will never understand why people over the age of 50 vote Republican anymore.. https://t.co/k4drF4XqI3 — TheTamaraKavaNopeJones (@NanaTamara21) September 13, 2018

Researchers say Betsy DeVos misrepresented their findings to scrap a rule protecting students https://t.co/VGwN5wAodm pic.twitter.com/dJfH3hXvyx — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) September 14, 2018

In South Carolina, there are no plans to evacuate the roughly 650 prisoners at MacDougall Correctional Institution that is located in one of the five counties under mandatory evacuation because of Hurricane Florence. https://t.co/J8ZyK6Ujm8 by @KateAronoff — The Appeal (@theappeal) September 14, 2018

Extremely significant in this: Manafort coordinated with Israeli officials on messaging to aid Kremlin agenda in Ukraine.



This won't be the last time this comes up. https://t.co/WXCCUgIvz7 — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) September 14, 2018

Apparently the reason @TuckerCarlson believes the FBI lies to the courts is because he believes everyone else does. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/SytFkrbyFE — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 14, 2018

Natalie Jaresko is "going to be one of the most vilified people on the island if she pushes through these budget changes.” And that's a prediction from one of her fans. https://t.co/0zHDE8AUp7 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 14, 2018

If Letitia James wins in November, she would be the first black woman to hold a statewide elected office in New York. https://t.co/nikDX2YwF0 — Vox (@voxdotcom) September 14, 2018

And because we need it: A cute dog AND a butterfly!