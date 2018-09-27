LIVESTREAM: Watch The Kavanaugh Nomination Hearing Here

For what it's worth, I don't believe one word of what he says, including the words "the" and "and". Via USAToday:

In Kavanaugh's opening statement, which was released Wednesday, he decries a "frenzy to come up with something – anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious – that will block a vote on my nomination." He calls the allegations against him "last-minute smears" and vows he will "not be intimated into withdrawing." In her opening remarks, Ford says she considered it her "civic duty" to come forward "Brett's assault on me drastically altered my life." Ford allegeds that Kavanaugh locked her in a room, held her down and tried to remove her clothes at a party when they were both in high school.