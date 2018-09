Happy Labor Day!

Lawyers, Guns & Money: A Labor Day Q&A.

skippy the bush kangaroo: skippy passes on 36 reasons why you should thank a union.

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I: Right-wingers attack McCain.

Whiskey Fire: A tale of two medical conditions.

Finally, Robert Reich urges us to celebrate labor on Labor Day (video).

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.